Will Boris Johnson win a seat at the next election?

This market from Ladbrokes on whether our last but one First Lord of the Treasury will win a seat at the next election and I understand why No is such the overwhelming favourite. Boris Johnson is earning serious money and may not want to give that up or have to declare it, nor does leading the Tories in opposition seem appealing to somebody as famously lazy and distracted as Boris Johnson.

However I get the he and his allies think his removal was a coup d’état and that he has still unfinished business as Prime Minister, he likes to cosplay Churchill and another often overlooked part of Churchill’s career is how he took the Tories from opposition to government and Boris Johnson may want that particular feather in his cap as well, so I’m taking the 9/1 but understand why other PBers wouldn’t want better odds.

