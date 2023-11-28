It’s not the economy, stupid?
It must be the free market Thatcherite in me speaking but we must be mad, literally mad, as a nation to be permitting the destruction of our economy, it is like watching a nation busily engaged in heaping up its own funeral pyre.
Part of me thinks this polling is a bit like the polling that shows the public happy to pay extra taxes to fund schools and hospitals but seldom voting for a party that actually proposes such a policy but we saw with Brexit people are prepared to trash the economy to achieve a political goal.
Back in 2019 Tory party members, so radicalised by Brexit, were prepared to cause significant damage to the economy to achieve Brexit.
TSE