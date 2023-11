Where do Britons think the Parthenon Sculptures / Elgin Marbles should be kept?



In Britain: 15%

In Greece: 49%

In Greece: 49%

Don't mind either way: 26%

Rishi Sunak cancelled a meeting with the Greek PM over his calls for the Parthenon Marbles to be returned to Greece



By 66% to 11% Britons think this was the wrong decision

Causing a ruckus over the Elgin Marbles with Greece is not going to shift many votes, Rishi, go big or go Homer, I can only assume Sunak was on the Zeus when he came up with this ploy, he must have lost his marbles, even most Tories and Leavers want the marbles returned to Greece. The sad thing how obvious Sunak’s ploy is, there’s going to be Hellas to pay.

Greek government spokesman @DTsiodras has suggested to ERT that today's marbles row is politically motivated



"I understand the game that's playing out internally in Britain, which will probably hold elections in 2024 … He [Sunak] has difficulties, as is clear in the polls"

My Apollo-gies for the cheesy puns.

TSE