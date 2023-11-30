Brexit behaving badly
Brexit isn’t going well in the eyes of the public, what I particularly like about this YouGov polling is that when they ask the public about rejoining the single market they add the important rider about free movement. With free movement dominating the campaign it is interesting the public are happy to undo that key element of the Brexit campaign and deal.
What really stands out as well is this ‘Leave voters who currently intend to vote Labour would also support joining the single market (even if it meant free movement of people) by 53% to 31%’ which means if the Tories try and portray Starmer as the great rejoiner then it might solidify his support with this cohort of leavers.
TSE