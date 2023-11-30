Brexit behaving badly

As far as you are concerned, is Brexit ‘done’?



All Britons

It is done: 24%

It is not done: 54%



Leave voters

Done: 30%

Not done: 53%



Remain voters

Done: 22%

Not done: 60%

A majority of Britons would support joining the single market, even if this meant free movement of people



All Britons

Support: 57%

Oppose: 22%



Leave voters

Support: 35%

Oppose: 45%



Remain voters

Support: 83%

Oppose: 6%

72% of Britons support a closer relationship with the EU



Join EU: 31%

Single market but not EU: 11%

Greater trade ties but not single market: 30%



While 19% prefer the status quo or looser ties



Status quo: 10%

Reduce ties: 9%

Brexit isn’t going well in the eyes of the public, what I particularly like about this YouGov polling is that when they ask the public about rejoining the single market they add the important rider about free movement. With free movement dominating the campaign it is interesting the public are happy to undo that key element of the Brexit campaign and deal.

What really stands out as well is this ‘Leave voters who currently intend to vote Labour would also support joining the single market (even if it meant free movement of people) by 53% to 31%’ which means if the Tories try and portray Starmer as the great rejoiner then it might solidify his support with this cohort of leavers.

TSE