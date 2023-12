How much, if anything, do you think the UK COVID?19 Inquiry will achieve?



A great deal/fair amount: 16%

Not very much/nothing: 74%https://t.co/GHdSyKCUZh pic.twitter.com/YAyPbomHC3 — YouGov (@YouGov) November 30, 2023

Perhaps the inquiry will surprise on the upside like the Chilcot inquiry?

I do expect the next general election to see Covid-19 and revelations from the inquiry so far to feature heavily.

TSE