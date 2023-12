After the 2022 Autumn Statement, Rishi Sunak led Keir Starmer by 9% as the person voters thought best embodied the characteristic ‘Can build a strong economy (42% vs 33).



One year on, Starmer now leads on the same characteristic by 5% (38% vs 33%).https://t.co/b0t3CQWdky pic.twitter.com/ttXnlr7JUn — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) November 30, 2023

If Sunak cannot lead Starmer on the economy then what exactly is Sunak good for?

In Sunak’s defence this is the result of the excrement of the Truss/Kwarteng fiscal event hitting the fan on his watch. You really cannot mess around with people’s houses but as Alastair Meeks has noted Sunak’s attempt to polish a turd ain’t working.

This one is getting community noted to oblivion. https://t.co/VBl7ThqAl7 — Alastair Meeks (@AlastairMeeks) November 30, 2023

As a general rule, it's a really bad idea for politicians to tell the public that horse balls are oranges. — Alastair Meeks (@AlastairMeeks) November 30, 2023

TSE