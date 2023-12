For a moment there I thought YouGov were polling about cocaine. https://t.co/zF6ybZUhbT — TSE (@TSEofPB) November 30, 2023

As somebody who lives on a city that is built on seven hills, regularly traverses the Pennines, and drives rear wheeled drive vehicles I am not one to love the snow but I can understand why many others do.

As we approach the festive season, the forces of reason and enlightenment win but barely in the below polling.

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? Britons are divided



Yes it is: 38%

No it is not: 39%https://t.co/h1PKSXpACP pic.twitter.com/eQRJH2tcnR — YouGov (@YouGov) December 1, 2023

TSE