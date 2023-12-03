Nikki Haley could be the Republican that stops Trump

Nikki Haley moves to a 5.8% net favourability lead over both Trump and Biden. She's the only one surely who can beat Trump for the GOP nomination https://t.co/mlmH50AOxC pic.twitter.com/qJfZP8bzFk — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) December 2, 2023

We are now just six and a half weeks away from the first actual voting WH2024 that will decide who wins the American presidential election next November. The primares start on the 15th of January when the Republicans in Iowa could be ready to push their support behind Nikki Haley who as the table RCP above shows has taken significant favorability lead over both Trump and Biden.

What we do know is that these opening States can have a huge impact on the way the race shapes up and Iowa could be very important

I have bets at very good odds that Haley will win the GOP Iowa Caucus well as becoming the Nominee.

Mike Smithson