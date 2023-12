Just one in ten Brits oppose an early election

Would the British public support or oppose the UK Government calling a General Election in the next six months? (26 November)



Support: 62% (–)

Oppose: 10% (-2)



Changes +/- 19 November pic.twitter.com/GtZILufVTb — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) December 2, 2023

I think this is a sign that the electorate really want to be rid of the Tories, but that’s just my take on things.

TSE