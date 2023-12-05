Starmer must be so happy tonight Starmer must be so happy tonight 5/12/2023 TSE Comments 0 Comment Exclusive— Reform leader Richard Tice tells @BloombergUK Nigel Farage will not join the Tories under Sunak— Tice says Reform will not do a deal with Sunak to stand down candidates— it means the right-wing vote will be split at the next election https://t.co/ffqElgcaWX— Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) December 5, 2023 — of course worth noting they said this last time and eventually did cut a deal— a person close to Farage says he’ll will look at his options when he leaves the jungle, decide if Reform is the right mechanism, and will enjoy keeping people guessinghttps://t.co/ffqElgbD7p— Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) December 5, 2023 Quotes from Tice:“Under absolutely no circumstances whatsoever will we do a deal with the Tories to stand down candidates.”“If someone consistently promises to supply a service to you and fails to deliver, you fire that supplier.”https://t.co/ffqElgbD7p— Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) December 5, 2023 TSE