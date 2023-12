The Truss premiership gets more impressive with each passing day

Every PM since 1970 has been defeated at least once in the Commons. Except for Liz Truss. — Philip Cowley (@philipjcowley) December 4, 2023

Last night’s vote loss on the contaminated blood scandal is further proof of Sunak lacking the political judgment and antennae that God gave pistachio nuts, Sunak must wish he could dominate the way Truss did with the Commons.

TSE