Big issues
6/12/2023

To what extent is immigration a top issue for Britons?Economy: 54% is A top issue / 30% is THE top issueImmigration: 41% / 20%Health: 41% / 13%Environment: 25% / 9%Housing: 21% / 5%https://t.co/3h4cfRDkfo pic.twitter.com/2Tq5sjNi1A— YouGov (@YouGov) December 6, 2023

2019 Conservative voters who are currently unsure how they will vote are split on the importance of the economy and immigration62-64% describe each as A top issue facing the UK, but divide 31%/33% on which is THE top issue facing the countryhttps://t.co/3h4cfRDkfo pic.twitter.com/Keu4Ir3fF3— YouGov (@YouGov) December 6, 2023

90% of 2019 Tories who currently intend to back Reform UK say immigration is a top issue, and 73% consider it the single most important issue facing the UKhttps://t.co/3h4cfRDkfo pic.twitter.com/J4nQyThtjo— YouGov (@YouGov) December 6, 2023

TSE