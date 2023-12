With Boris Johnson to appear before the Covid Inquiry tomorrow, 71% of Britons say they do not consider him trustworthy when it comes to what happened during the pandemic



Only 16% consider him generally trustworthyhttps://t.co/6A6hvC6WIs pic.twitter.com/fCYEGSNQMg — YouGov (@YouGov) December 5, 2023

? EXCLUSIVE: Boris Johnson has failed to give key Whatsapp messages to Covid inquiry.

Experts unable to retrieve communications from first half of 2020, the ex-PM has claimed ??https://t.co/YcInzlwTZ3 — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) December 5, 2023

I try not to be condescending but are 16% of the country gullible idiots? These are the people who scammers target.

These are not ratings of somebody who could win a general election, I suspect the ratings will get worse in light of the story in The Times and his evidence to the inquiry.

TSE