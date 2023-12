Some Tory MPs saying if the Lords try to hold up the emergency legislation the PM should call an election and fight it on Rwanda. They say they'll still lose but less so than if they waited longer… — Noa Hoffman (@hoffman_noa) December 6, 2023

I suspect Robert Jenrick’s resignation has shot that particular fox as his letter is a gift to the opponents of the Tories, Even before Jenrick’s resignation fighting an election on Rwanda would have been a courageous strategy, particularly in the light of this.

BREAKING: Rwanda government threatens to pull out of the deal if it does not adhere to international law.



Hugely problematic – and potentially humiliating – for govt if its partner country decides the deal is too toxic.



Statement below ? pic.twitter.com/2pGfxNwKXp — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) December 6, 2023

I don’t think this will be a trigger event to see a vote of confidence in Sunak but I’m not going to stake much money on that assumption.

Hang on – wasn’t Jenrick meant to be Rishi’s nark in the Home Office to keep an eye on Suella?

Is it that:

A. Rishi is very unlucky?

B. He’s not very good at politics?

C. Surrounded by treacherous bastards?

Possibly A, B and C https://t.co/KkYjUHwAss — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) December 6, 2023

TSE