Two years and counting
Looking at that chart it is understable why people think the Tories are doomed. Unlike the period between March 2012 and May 2014 when the Tories led by David Cameron didn’t lead in the polls there were enough clues in the supplementaries that the country prefered David Cameron over Ed Miliband, and George Osborne over Ed Balls but right now that situation doesn’t exist for Sunak where Starmer leads on pretty much every metric.
My expectation is that we will not see a Tory lead this side of the election.
TSE