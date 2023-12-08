The next Chancellor

This market from Ladbrokes is probably a market to avoid. I can understand why Rachel Reeves is the favourite but there are rumours that Sunak wishes to preempt Starmer and have his former adviser Claire Coutinho as the first female Chancellor of the Exchequer but I would want better odds than 2/1.

Additionally with the Tories in their current Jonestown phase it is possible Sunak is replaced before the election and say Suella Braverman replaces him and appoints Robert Jenrick or Lee Anderson as Chancellor.

If PBers can spot some value in this market then let me know.

TSE