From what you’ve read and heard, do you think the government’s plan to send some migrants to Rwanda is or is not good value for money?



All Britons

It is: 20%

It is not: 49%



2019 Con voters

It is: 35%

If Rishi Sunak does manage to send illegal migrants to Rwanda I don’t think he will get any polling boost with even Tories and Leavers think the policy isn’t value for money.

For those Tories wanting a Get Rwanda Done election this last stand might prove as successful as the Celtiberians at the Siege of Numantia. (Spoiler alert, the Celtiberians were all wiped out as was their city.)

TSE