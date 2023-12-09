With 6 weeks to go till Iowa don’t write off a Trump upset

In recent times first big event in the White House race has been the Iowa Caucuses where GOP voters in the state become the first to have a say on the party nominees. The Democrats won’t be making their Iowa choice for a month or so.

Trump is throwing a lot at the contest and the big question is which of the others is in a better position to take him on. There’s been media support for Haley but others appear to be in a better position.

There are real worries about what would happen to American democracy if Trump won a second term which have not been quelled by his recent comments.

I agree with Ann Selzer the leading pollster who has made her name with previous Iowa polls. At this point most caucus voters have not given the contest much thought.

Mike Smithson