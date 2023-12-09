With 6 weeks to go till Iowa don’t write off a Trump upset
In recent times first big event in the White House race has been the Iowa Caucuses where GOP voters in the state become the first to have a say on the party nominees. The Democrats won’t be making their Iowa choice for a month or so.
Trump is throwing a lot at the contest and the big question is which of the others is in a better position to take him on. There’s been media support for Haley but others appear to be in a better position.
There are real worries about what would happen to American democracy if Trump won a second term which have not been quelled by his recent comments.
I agree with Ann Selzer the leading pollster who has made her name with previous Iowa polls. At this point most caucus voters have not given the contest much thought.