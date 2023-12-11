Should we ready for an early election?

Some Tory MPs claim colleagues threatened with an early election if they vote down the bill



But a number are sceptical No10 would follow through.



One told me they’re minded to vote against providing they can answer the question how this wouldn’t be curtains for Rishi Sunak — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) December 11, 2023

Last week I texted fellow PBer JohnO with my fear/expectation that we would have a snap election in the new year caused by the Rwanda kerfuffle. John is the voice of sanity and experience when it comes to politics and his view was that he would eat one of my old trainers if there was an early election, in his words ‘Paddy Ashdown only had to consume a hat.’



I suspect this is a bit like the Nobody Moves Or scene from Blazing Saddles by Rishi Sunak, my expectation is that the earliest we will have an election is May and more likely in the autumn of 2024 and John will not be eating any of my footwear.

TSE