Should we ready for an early election?
Last week I texted fellow PBer JohnO with my fear/expectation that we would have a snap election in the new year caused by the Rwanda kerfuffle. John is the voice of sanity and experience when it comes to politics and his view was that he would eat one of my old trainers if there was an early election, in his words ‘Paddy Ashdown only had to consume a hat.’
I suspect this is a bit like the Nobody Moves Or scene from Blazing Saddles by Rishi Sunak, my expectation is that the earliest we will have an election is May and more likely in the autumn of 2024 and John will not be eating any of my footwear.
TSE