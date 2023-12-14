Nikki Haley now clear second favourite for the GOP nomination

With just a month to go before the first Primary in the 2024 presidential election, there has been a clear move in the GOP nomination betting to Nikki Haley the former governor of South Carolina.

The incumbent Donald Trump is the favourite for the nomination but he’s no longer odds on. He’s rated by the markets as a 80% chance which compares with Haley’s current rating of a 10% chance. But there is no one else in this apart from these top two at least that is how the betting markets are seeing it at the moment.

On January 15th we have the Iowa caucuses and Haley needs a really good showing in that race to generate momentum and have any chance of an upset.

Mike Smithson