Just 38% of GE2019 CON voters are certain to do the same next time

The above is from the dataset of YouGov’s latest national voting poll for the Times and the group I focus upon are the responses to the second set of data. This shows the responses when the don’t knows are included.

The particular part that I am looking at most is the column showing what 2019 Conservative voters and now saying and as can be seen fewer than 40% of those who backed Boris Johnson’s party in December 2019 are certain in their intentions to back the Tories for next time.

That 16% should now be saying “Reform” should be troubling to Sunak and those CON MPs still supporting his leadership

The Tories are hoping that when it comes to actually voting then this will change. Maybe. Maybe not.

The figure that should really worry Sunak is the 16% of this group that voted for that are now opting for reform UK.

Mike Smithson