If punters are right we are a year from the election

This looks set to be one of the big political betting markets as we move into 2024. When is Sunak going to take the gamble and call an election?

As can be seen the current second favourite is April-June next year. So this would be about the same time as the 2024 locals.

I’m not so sure. Unless there is dramatic change in the polls I cannot see Sunak taking the gamble. He’ll want to hang on in case something changes. Q4 2024 looks about right.

Mike Smithson