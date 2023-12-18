Too many tweets, Part I

While every group thought that it was more inappropriate than appropriate, it's interesting that Loyal Nationals – the segment that best reflects 2019 switchers in places like the Red Wall, were more likely than average to say inappropriate. pic.twitter.com/ekf6XtSLGH — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) December 15, 2023

Some will argue the effect was to make people feel less favourably about the Labour Party. While most said it made no difference, 16% felt more favourable to Labour 18% less favourable. But among Con to Lab switchers – it was 31% more favourable to Labour and 6% less favourable. pic.twitter.com/JsdjiKRObr — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) December 15, 2023

Anyway, as I said there are limits to this exercise, not many actually see it, it's not going to change any votes, it may reinforce images in people's minds. But at least on face value it doesn't seem like a particularly fruitful tactic for the conservatives to continue. — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) December 15, 2023

I never knew how annoying I was until I created miniature versions of myself and spent time with them, I suspect the teenagers who are currently running the Tory Twitter account will have a similar epiphany when they become parents.



The post from the Tory Party’s Twitter account was derided at the time by Tory MPs who urged the tweet to be deleted because they realised it would be counter productive. This tweet was sadly not an exception, when the Tories bang on about immigration all it does is remind people of the government’s record which isn’t going to help them win an election.

One of Sunak’s supposed strengths was competence and professionalism, to prove that he needs to sort out the Tory Party’s social media accounts, as this other tweet just highlight’s the Tory failures but they are delivering what they accuse Starmer of wanting to do.

TSE