Too many tweets, Part I
I never knew how annoying I was until I created miniature versions of myself and spent time with them, I suspect the teenagers who are currently running the Tory Twitter account will have a similar epiphany when they become parents.
The post from the Tory Party’s Twitter account was derided at the time by Tory MPs who urged the tweet to be deleted because they realised it would be counter productive. This tweet was sadly not an exception, when the Tories bang on about immigration all it does is remind people of the government’s record which isn’t going to help them win an election.
One of Sunak’s supposed strengths was competence and professionalism, to prove that he needs to sort out the Tory Party’s social media accounts, as this other tweet just highlight’s the Tory failures but they are delivering what they accuse Starmer of wanting to do.
TSE