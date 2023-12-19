Next Sunak will announce water is wet

?Rishi Sunak used his No10 lobby drinks speech to confirm that next year WILL be an election year — Calgie (@christiancalgie) December 18, 2023

Last night Rishi Sunak confirmed that the next general election will take place next year, this isn’t a surprise to me or anybody else.

Only an idiot would hold a general election in 2025 that would see the election campaign that would straddle the Christmas & New Year period.

Only the heir to the throne of the kingdom of idiots would hold a general election in 2025 that would see the election campaign that would straddle the Christmas & New Year period when 20 points behind in the polls and Sunak isn’t that much of an idiot.

I am sticking to my prediction of a September/early October election.

TSE