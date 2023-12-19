Replacing the irreplaceable

Who will be the next Welsh First Minister?



Vaughan Gething opens up as 8/13 favouritehttps://t.co/xEr6J9tKhM pic.twitter.com/sTgx7mlK9n — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) December 13, 2023

With the sad news that Mark Drakeford will stand down as Welsh First Minister and Welsh Labour leader in March there is a market on his replacement. If you think it is going to be Vaughan Gething then you can get a near 62% return in three months.

I think Welsh Labour will be using the alternative voting system which may make the voting a bit more complicated but who wins will struggle to replace the real Prince of Wales that is Mark Drakeford, who led Labour their best ever result in the Senedd elections, we may never see his like again.

TSE