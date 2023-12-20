Trump will again triumph
Overnight the very fine justices of the Colorado Supreme Court ruled wannabe dictator Donald Trump was ineligible to run for President for his attempted insurrection in January 2021 and at first it seems like bad news for Trump however it might end up helping him.
Ultimately the Supreme Court of the United States will decide on whether Trump can stand and I expect the majority will rule in favour of Trump because they are either Trump’s appointees or men of unimpeachable integrity like Clarence Thomas. The current makeup of the court means we are likely to see a verdict more shameful than Dred Scott v. Sandford rather than a Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka.
I fear Frank Luntz is right, based on the polling improving after Trump’s previous legal difficulties.
TSE