One of these tweets is a spoof, can you guess which one?

This tweet, just takes the piss.



A Network North Project in London. pic.twitter.com/gAZvwx88de — TSE (@TSEofPB) December 21, 2023

Sunak really does hate the North, understandably Tory MPs are upset at the optics of the first tweet from the Department for Transport which has now been deleted.

Exc: The “Network North” announcement of £235m to improve roads in London has gone down badly among some Tory MPs ?



Leaked messages from a WhatsApp group show Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines saying money for potholes in her patch is “peanuts compared to London”.



Ben Bradley… pic.twitter.com/HS2ZE5W3bd — Aubrey Allegretti (@breeallegretti) December 20, 2023

TSE