Home affairs 22/12/2023 TSE Comments 0 Comment Voting intention by housing tenure: own home with mortgage (Con lead -20)Con: 15%Lab: 35%Lib Dem: 7%Reform UK: 6%Green: 5%Other: 5%Don't know: 17%Would not vote: 10%https://t.co/xvO9jUGk8z pic.twitter.com/FZbPEAX6Z7— YouGov (@YouGov) December 19, 2023 Voting intention by housing tenure: social / housing association renters (Con lead -21)Con: 8%Lab: 29%Lib Dem: 4%Reform UK: 7%Green: 4%Other: 5%Don't know: 18%Would not vote: 23%https://t.co/xvO9jUGk8z pic.twitter.com/nH6qQEwcQL— YouGov (@YouGov) December 19, 2023 The lack of housebuilding and the Truss buggering up mortgages is having consequences. TSE