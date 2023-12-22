Home affairs

Voting intention by housing tenure: own home with mortgage (Con lead -20)



Con: 15%

Lab: 35%

Lib Dem: 7%

Reform UK: 6%

Green: 5%

Other: 5%

Don’t know: 17%

Don't know: 17%

Would not vote: 10%