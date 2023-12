Is New Hampshire about to dump Trump?

Trump rails after poll shows Nikki Haley within four points in New Hampshire https://t.co/vi2h8XndUZ pic.twitter.com/tBT090W1z4 — The Hill (@thehill) December 22, 2023

Nope, no, no way. Trump doesn't get a pass on the fake poll busllsh!t. The trend is clear in NH. Trump clearly leads with Haley growing.



Will she win, NH? Probably not, but you don't get to cherry-pick polls anymore than RDS surrogates and their stupid a$$ pollgate garbage. https://t.co/MOvZKTOT51 — Quantus Polls and News (@QPollsandnews) December 22, 2023

One poll and all that jazz but I am intrigued by the Insurrectionist-in-Chief’s reaction to this poll.

Those of us who have followed Mike Smithson’s tips on Haley will be feeling content with this poll.

TSE