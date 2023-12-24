Sunak should be looking for a new Home Secretary

The Home Secretary joked about date raping women and his defence is that journalists shouldn’t have reported it because it was a private conversation in number 10 (at a seemingly well attended reception). Good a journalist had the gumption to report it https://t.co/MKpdXtTp23 — Helena Horton (@horton_official) December 24, 2023

This is absolutely outrageous. Our daughter has been spiked twice by f*****g Neanderthals and it is absolutely no laughing matter. Idiot.

Home Secretary James Cleverly criticised over drink spiking joke https://t.co/VaQklYra2x — James M. Turner KC (@ShipBrief) December 24, 2023

James Cleverly should be immediately removed from government.



A Home Secretary tasked with eradicating misogynistic culture in the police has zero authority or credibility when they share the same vile jokes as toxic officers.



He should resign or be sacked if he refuses. pic.twitter.com/zLhdQeHout — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) December 24, 2023

Context matters when we say things, if James Cleverly were a private citizen or a comedian then this joke would be viewed differently but James Cleverly is the Secretary of State for the Home Department overseeing the campaign to stop women having their drinks spiked.

I have never drunk alcohol and since my university I have been on countless girls’ nights out and as a man it was only then did I realise the eternal vigilance women have to display when it comes to spiked drinks, there are so many rules they have observe.

The Home Secretary’s comments will make women feel less secure and that’s not a good thing.

TSE