Sunak should be looking for a new Home Secretary
Context matters when we say things, if James Cleverly were a private citizen or a comedian then this joke would be viewed differently but James Cleverly is the Secretary of State for the Home Department overseeing the campaign to stop women having their drinks spiked.
I have never drunk alcohol and since my university I have been on countless girls’ nights out and as a man it was only then did I realise the eternal vigilance women have to display when it comes to spiked drinks, there are so many rules they have observe.
The Home Secretary’s comments will make women feel less secure and that’s not a good thing.
TSE