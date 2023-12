Who would want to become an MP?

Mike Freer MP says he wears a stab vest these days which is becoming "par of the course".



His office in Finchley was hit by a suspected arson attack on Christmas Eve.https://t.co/nJOCvYkeqM



— Sky News (@SkyNews) December 26, 2023

Following on from the Northern Irish peace process one of my expectations was MPs would be safer but a different type of malevolence has replaced Irish republicanism, from Jo Cox to Sir David Amess you can understand why MPs are taking precautions like Mike Freer.

If this is the reality of being an MP then expect a lot of good people to decline the opportunity to become a member of parliament.

TSE