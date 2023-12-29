Bottler Sunak?

Tories need to rule out May election soon if they don’t intend to call one or Labour’s “bottled it” narrative will dominate. — George Eaton (@georgeeaton) December 28, 2023

When it comes to political betting the 2007 general election that never was when I turned from an occasional political gambler to a serious political gambler in this field.

Mike Smithson had consistently been pointing out for years Gordon Brown’s ratings might be an issue up against David Cameron and the Brown bounce I put down to a relief that Tony Blair had been replaced so I was betting heavily against an early election and selling Labour on the spreads where they peaked at around 380 seats before the electrifying ICM marginal constituencies poll showing the Brown bounce was ephemeral.

Gordon Brown and his team got high on their own supply, a Labour MP publicly wrote in September 2007 that ‘Shortly there will be an election, in which Labour will increase its majority’ as Labour spent one million pounds on this election that never was.

Another damaging impact was it made Gordon Brown look like a bottler and it looks like Labour are trying to get their revenge for that and damage Sunak in a similar way as seen in this Huffington Post article.

If Sunak wants to stop this attack working he needs to rule out a May election at the first opportunity, this is an easy trap for him to avoid but can he?

TSE