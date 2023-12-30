Bad news for backers and supporters of Ron DeSantis Bad news for backers and supporters of Ron DeSantis 30/12/2023 TSE Comments 0 Comment Yikes'Ryan Tyson, Mr. DeSantis’s longtime pollster and one of his closest advisers, has privately said to multiple people that they are now at the point in the campaign where they need to “make the patient comfortable,” a phrase evoking hospice care.' -The New York Times pic.twitter.com/4aQ9CgR07x— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 29, 2023 You can read The New York Times article here. TSE