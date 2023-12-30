Sunak will be the first PM since Brown with the power to choose the election date

My money’s on October 24th

One of the big political stories and betting markets in the new year will be the date of the UK General Election. What adds to the analysis is that Sunak (or his sussessor] will become the first Conservative Prime Minister since the repeal of the fixed term permanent act to be the one who alone decides on what the date should be.

This is a very personal decision and if he gets it wrong it will define his career

I think he will wait till the autumn because there is no sign of a Tory recovery and October 24th seems about right. The election would be called in late September.

Mike Smithson