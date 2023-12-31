Trump’s WH2024 bid looks set to be decided by the Supreme Court

A big question that will surely come before the US Supreme Court is whether Trump could be stopped from being on the WH2924 ballot because of what he did on January 6 2021 when there was an attempt to storm the Congress building in Washington which was overseeing the finalisation of WH2020

The big question is how much was Trump responsible for what happened and those against him are said to be building up a strong case that he was.

Two states, Maine and Colorado have already decided that Trump’s actions on that day should trigger part of the constitution that precludes those involved in sedition from high office. Unless there’s a successful appeal he won’t be on the primary ballots there.

This inevitably will end up before the Supreme Court and the big question is whether Trump will be backed. If he isn’t then Nikki Haley’s chances of getting the nomination will get a significant boost. She is my current longshot.

It is worth reminding ourselves that 3 of the nine current members of the Supreme Court were appointed by Trump

Mike Smithsn