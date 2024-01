Smarkets

It’s general election year and the plan on PB is to make the election betting the main story at the start of every week.

As can be seen the money is going on the election actually taking place in Q4. I just wonder whether in the timing market that 2025 or later might be a good punt. Sunak might just want to hang on until the absolute end in the hope that something might turn up.

Happy new year from all at PB.

Mike Smithson