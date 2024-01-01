PB Predictions Competition 2024

Picuture: John William Waterhouse – The Crystal Ball – Wikipedia Public Domain

OK PBers, here’s a bit of New Year fun.

Make your 2024 predictions against the following political, economic and sporting questions and win yourself a virtual silver trophy (it’s huge – about the same size as TSE’s modesty) and, more importantly, the kudos of being the Supreme PB Prediction Guru of 2024!

TSE will be donating one hundred pounds worth of Amazon vouchers to the winner of this competition.

Simply post your answers to the following 10 questions in the comments, I will collate entries and report results from time to time as the points in question become historical facts. TSE will have the final say in case of any disputes.

The closing date for you entry is 23:59 GMT Saturday 6th of January 2024.

Go on – you know you want to!

The Questions:

1. The smallest Labour lead with a BPC registered pollster in Q1 2024.

2. Date of the next UK General Election.

3. Party leaders of Con, Lab, LD, SNP, and Reform when the GE is called

4. UK General Election outcome: winning party + majority (±10%).

5. 2024 US Presidential Election: nominees for the GOP and Dems.

6. 2024 US Presidential Election: winner.

7. UK base rate on 31 December 2024.

8. UK CPI figure for November 2024 (Nov 2023 = 4.2%).

9. UK borrowing in the financial year-to-November 2024 (Year to Nov 2023 = £116.4bn).

10. GB total medal haul at the 2024 Olympics ( 2020/21 = 64).

Benpointer