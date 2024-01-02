Just two weeks to go before the Iowa caucuses

Smarkets

The first event in this year’s White House Race takes place in just a fortnight when the Republican Party holds its caucuses in Iowa. This is very different from an ordinary primary because what happens is that Republican voters have to attend caucuses at the local Precinct centre in order to meet and cast their votes for the candidate they want to be selected

This requires a far greater commitment from voters than just popping into a polling station and filling in a ballot form. For a start they have to attend in a person and they have to do so at a specific time – seven o’clock in the evening.

Is it for this reason that why polling ahead of the Iowa caucuses has sometimes been off the mark. A very small percentage of those who are eligible to vote at this stage actually will be bothered to turn out on a cold January evening.

Trump is currently the strong favourite but the Hayley team has been putting a lot of effort in. There might just be a surprise.

Mike Smithson