This should help Labour in Wellingborough
The i are reporting that
After its spectacular by-election victories in October in Nadine Dorries’s former seat of Mid Beds and Chris Pincher’s former Tamworth constituency, Labour will be hopeful of overturning Bone’s Conservatives 18,540 majority.
But the Reform Party is also hoping to make a statement of intent. As i reported on Monday, Reform is already posing a growing threat to the Tories in the polls. Now the party is hoping adopting Bone might give Rishi Sunak more to worry about.
The 71-year-old MP issued a defiant statement after being formally sacked by his constituents, promising they would be hearing more from him in the new year.
Some expect him to stand as an independent, having been ousted from his party over misconduct, but it is understood he is also toying with the idea of joining Reform.
I suspect laying Reform here might be the best option in this betting market despite Peter Bone thinking 86.8% of the electorate of Wellingborough want him to remain their MP. The voters of Wellingborough have decided to get their Bone out and keep it that way.
TSE