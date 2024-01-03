From apotheosis to arrest

If a year ago you had told me in 2023 Nicola Sturgeon would resign as Scottish First Minister & SNP Leader and then her husband and later herself would be arrested regarding the SNP finances I would have chastised you for drinking too many eggnogs but that’s what happened.

It was a surreal moment when a motorhome became the focus of the investigation (from Winnie Ewing to Winnebago) but the moment of her arrest was seminal. From First Minister to arrested person is a rapid fall from grace that I struggle to think of other similar examples.

This should be a salutary reminder to us that things can rapidly change. I was hesitant to back a Labour majority at the next election because I thought the SNP hegemony would continue, now that isn’t certain.

Forget Starmer being a brilliant lawyer and politician, his greatest attribute might be his luck. To paraphrase another non politician turned politician, Dwight Eisenhower “I’d rather have a lucky politician than a smart politician. They win elections.”

TSE