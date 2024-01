BREAKING: Former Conservative minister Chris Skidmore has said he will resign as MP.



This raises the prospect of another by-election in this general election year.https://t.co/rSxzWmLhzw



? Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/YGPhYbnSyM — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 5, 2024

NEW: Conservative MP and former energy minister Chris Skidmore resigns the Conservative whip in protest over new legislation which will allow greater fossil fuel extraction in the North Sea.



He also says he’ll resign from Parliament “as soon as possible.” Another by election…. https://t.co/hIXocBuQf6 — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) January 5, 2024

Coupled with the by-election in Wellingborough this by-election in Kingswood could be the events which could hasten the end of Sunak. At the time plenty of people did say the Tories took all the wrong lessons from the Uxbridge & South Ruislip result.

The other day I observed that Starmer is a lucky general, Sunak is the antithesis of that.

I’m expecting a Labour gain here.

TSE