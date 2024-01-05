However hard LAB presses Rishi is the one who’ll decide the date

Rishi’s bottled it.



We say bring it on.



Britain needs a general election now. Agree? Sign the petition.https://t.co/WVvNN0hmch — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) January 4, 2024

I think that Labour has to look again at its messaging here on the election date. The system that was in place for all the Labour majority governments has been that it has been left to the prime minister to decide when general elections are held.

Inevitably Sunak is going to hang on until he sees the polls give some indication that things might not be as bad as they appear at the moment. My guess is that he’ll wait till the end of October.

It is hard to argue that has Sunak bottled it when it is blindingly obvious that his party would face near-certain defeat.

I expect the prime minister will wait until the last date possible date perhaps even going into 2025 before going to the Country. After all Turkeys don’t vote for Christmas.

Mike Smithson