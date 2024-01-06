PB Predictions Competition 2024 – Reminder

Just a quick reminder that entries for PB Predictions Competition 2024 must be posted by 23:59 on Saturday 6th January at the latest.

Most of you will know that TSE has generously offered a prize of £100 in Amazon vouchers to the winner at the end of the year, in addition to which someone will win the kudos of being the Supreme PB Prediction Guru of 2024!

We have had had a great response so far, with 65 entries at the time of writing. There appears to be an interesting range of responses – I will aim to publish a summary early next week once the deadline is past.

In the meantime, I have listed below all the entrants I have recorded from regular trawls of the threads. If your name is not in the list below and you believe you have posted an entry please let me know by posting on this thread or PM-ing me @Benpointer.

And, if you were waiting for the last minute, post your entry before midnight on Saturday night to make sure you don’t miss the deadline!

(I may have invented one of those.)

As a reminder once more, the questions are:

1. The smallest Labour lead with a BPC registered pollster in Q1 2024.

2. Date of the next UK General Election.

3. Party leaders of Con, Lab, LD, SNP, and Reform when the GE is called

4. UK General Election outcome: winning party + majority (±10%).

5. 2024 US Presidential Election: nominees for the GOP and Dems.

6. 2024 US Presidential Election: winner.

7. UK base rate on 31 December 2024.

8. UK CPI figure for November 2024 (Nov 2023 = 3.9%).

9. UK borrowing in the financial year-to-November 2024 (Year to Nov 2023 = £116.4bn).

10. GB total medal haul at the 2024 Olympics ( 2020/21 = 64).

Benpointer