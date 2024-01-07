Going postal
Thanks to Cyclefree most PBers are well aware of the industrial scale miscarriage of justice involving the Post Office and the prosecution of the subpostmasters and subpostmistresses, with the ITV series on the Post Office scandal airing this past week the scandal is entering the wider public consciousness as a few of us predicted.
This has led to difficulties for Sir Ed Davey who was Post Office Minister and dealt with some of the victims who were unimpressed with his responses.
Whilst Davey should have displayed a bit more curiosity when dealing with this issue I do have a smidgen of sympathy with him, the real ire should be aimed at those at the Post Office and their confederates who knew the Horizon system was producing hugely incorrect figures but kept quiet and continued on with the prosecutions.
The Lib Dems and Sir Ed don’t get many opportunities to get a hearing from the public, they need to ensure these opportunities aren’t drowned out by this scandal.
TSE