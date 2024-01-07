Going postal

The letter is one of five Bates sent to Davey between 2010 and 2012 as he and the JFSA repeatedly sought to get the coalition government to intervene over the Horizon scandal



Bates has allowed me this week to review all of his ministerial correspondence dating back to 2010



2/

Davey originally refused to meet Bates, relented, then repeatedly responded to the various concerns he had raised by noting that the Post Office continued to defend the integrity of the Horizon system



He says now he regrets being lied to by PO and wishes he'd done more



4/

The letters also show Bates repeatedly implored Jo Swinson to use her influence during the Second Sight external review and later as the mediation scheme began to unravel



She repeatedly cited the Post Office's assurances. By March 2015, Vince Cable was also still doing so



6/

Hi Mark, respectfully, have you read the article? Because if you had, you'd have seen that the fourth sentence starts: "He had been trying to raise concerns with the Labour government unsuccessfully until…"



Secondly, Ed originally refused to meet Bates. He agreed after… — Harry Yorke (@HarryYorke1) January 7, 2024

Sure, and in the interests of telling the full story, why have the Lib Dems created a graphic of that letter from Ed to Alan Bates which omits the remaining responses he gave?



In the interests of transparency… pic.twitter.com/QT8F6QerYQ — Harry Yorke (@HarryYorke1) January 7, 2024

Thanks to Cyclefree most PBers are well aware of the industrial scale miscarriage of justice involving the Post Office and the prosecution of the subpostmasters and subpostmistresses, with the ITV series on the Post Office scandal airing this past week the scandal is entering the wider public consciousness as a few of us predicted.

This has led to difficulties for Sir Ed Davey who was Post Office Minister and dealt with some of the victims who were unimpressed with his responses.

Whilst Davey should have displayed a bit more curiosity when dealing with this issue I do have a smidgen of sympathy with him, the real ire should be aimed at those at the Post Office and their confederates who knew the Horizon system was producing hugely incorrect figures but kept quiet and continued on with the prosecutions.

The Lib Dems and Sir Ed don’t get many opportunities to get a hearing from the public, they need to ensure these opportunities aren’t drowned out by this scandal.

TSE