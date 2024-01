Thinking about the condition of the UK, do you think things are currently better, worse, or about the same as they were in 2010?



All Britons

Better: 7%

Same: 13%

Worse: 75%



2019 Con voters

Better: 9%

Same: 19%

Worse: 68%https://t.co/u7AeiQ3KSz https://t.co/aPLE3J3ZbD