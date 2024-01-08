The LDs would do better at the election with Daisy Cooper as leader

I dont know whether LD Leader Ed Davey is going to survive in the role till the general election but he hasn’t been helped by the recent focus on him.

His position is more precarious because his ambitious Deputy Daisy Cooper is waiting in the sidelines and there must be a reasonable chance that she could be the leader at the general election. Many in the party believe that they would come out with more seats at the election under her leadership.

The collapse of the SNP in Scotland creates a political opportunity for the LDs and not just north of the border. Being the third party in terms of seats at Westminster would give them a huge boost. For instance they’d be guaranteed two questions at PMQs every week and not just once ever four or iive week as at the moment.

Even without that Cooper would get far better and more coverage for the party than Ed is able to achieve and she would be more able to appeal to the centre ground than the incumbent.

Mike Smithson