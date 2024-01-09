Nikki Haley moves up 12% in new WH2024 poll

CBC

Could she beat Trump in the New Hampshire primary?

The only WH2024 bet I have placed has been on Nikki Haley to beat Trump in the first proper primary in New Hampshire towards the end of the month. She appears to be running the best campaign as doubts about Trump increase by the day.

This latest poll is no surprise given Trump’s legal problems.

One thing that might help her is that Democratic voters who are totally opposed to Trump might vote in the GOP primary. There are no Dem elections on the same day.

Mike Smithson