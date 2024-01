Smarkets

Even though 2024 is likely to be the UK election year the US Presidential election is likely to be the biggest political betting event.

Currently, it is looking as though it will be a repeat of WH2020 with Trump and Biden the contenders. I think both of them are far too old but I cannot see any change. If Trump was to step aside then you could envisage Biden pulling out in the spring.

Mike Smithson