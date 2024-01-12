Record low temperatures forecast for Iowa’s polling day

YouTube

On Monday it is the first event of WH2024 starting as usual with the Iowa caucuses.

Inevitably, the terrible weather that the state is going through will likely impact the outcome. There’ve been fierce blizzards and heavy snowfalls.

Many roads have been blocked and it’s hard to see this not having an impact on the outcome. Mancy eve of campaign events have been cancelled.

My guess is that unless things improve rapidly the turnout level will be hit.

Caucuses require voters to turn up at the polling place at precisely 7pm. Not many are going to relish the prospect of waiting in line.

It is hard to guess who will benefit the most.

Mike Smithson