Rwandan discussions
A market I would love to see is if any migrants actually get sent to Rwanda before the general election I suspect the answer would be zero.
What these findings from YouGov show is that public think the policy isn’t effective nor value for money which means even if people are sent to Rwanda it might not be a vote winner.
Rishi Sunak appears to have wasted an awful lot of political capital for little reward, this is the sort of failure that will haunt him during a general election campaign.
TSE